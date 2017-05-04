Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Barack Obama picked Michelle as wife – David Garrow – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

How Barack Obama picked Michelle as wife – David Garrow
Daily Post Nigeria
New revelations have emerged on how the immediate past United States' President, Barack Obama, got to marry his wife Michelle. Obama, as revealed, was deeply involved with another woman before actually meeting and getting married to Michelle.
Obama can cash in on speeches, but he should use them to make his caseYahoo News
Obama unveils vision for presidential library in ChicagoWTOP
New Obama biography claims sex, drugs and gay flirtationIndependent Online
NEWS.com.au –American Thinker (blog) –New York Times –TIME
all 270 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.