How Beautiful Young Woman Was Shot Dead While Talking to Friends (Photo)

A 20-year-old woman who was gunned down in the street in broad daylight by masked men on bikes has been named.

According to Metro UK, the woman, Mohanna Abdhou, known as Montana, was out with friends when two attackers cycled up to them and opened fire in Brent, north-west London.

Both men then fled, leaving her to die from a single bullet wound in Malvern Road.

The ‘cowardly’ attack took place outside a block of flats near a children’s playground at around 9pm on Friday.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge, from the Met Police, said: ‘Montana was enjoying an evening out with a number of female friends and while they were all standing near Dickens House two males on bicycles approached them.

‘We believe a number of shots were aimed at the group – sadly Montana was shot and died from her injuries at the scene.

‘This was a cowardly attack on a young woman who was out enjoying the warm weather in the company of her friends.

‘The local community are clearly shocked by what has happened and a number of witnesses have come forward to assist the investigation.

‘I believe the public can help further and would appeal for anyone who knows anything about this attack and those responsible for it to come forward and tell me and my officers what happened.

‘The two suspects have both been described as medium build, dressed all in dark clothing and having their faces covered to hide their identities – this fact alone would have made them stand out on such a warm evening.

‘If you remember anything, no matter how small please do not hesitate in contacting us immediately.’