How BHC tackles unwanted website to produce best Cambridge IGCSE students

By Oluwatobi Alabi

IT is widely believed that the internet can be a source of distraction to youths, especially if they have unrestricted access to all websites.

The authorities of Bridge House College, Ikoyi have disclose how their students, year in year out, pass the Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education(IGCSE) when they employed restriction softwares in the use of some websites.

Mr Tosin Adebayo, ICT Manager of Bridge House College, while speaking with Vanguard said he was able to guide against students using unwanted website through three means.

He said: “We have a web content profile services. What the platform does is that on our college network, as far as you are connected to the internet web of the college, it help blocks the categories of sit we selected.

”We have different categories of sites we block from students and teachers through this medium. Games, music, pornography, video sharing, alcohol, adults film and any other sites that can distract the students in their studies are blocked.

”You can have various sites under one category. If there is any site that has got to do with pornography, automatically block access to the site. ”For example, if an educational site was blocked because it has a link close to pornography, in that case, the student can send a message to the IT administrator of the college, explaining that he wants the website unblock.

”We also have in house monitor software information technology lab that monitors what students do on the web. ”What it does is to monitor every activity of the students and teachers. From my system, I can see what each student is doing on the system in every site they go. Peradventure, I am not on seat, the software is programme to take screen shots of every site visited by the students. ”For every five seconds, it take three screen shots. Through it, I can see when the students navigate from one site to another. Later, we can check history of each student’s activities on the websites.

”Apart from the screen shots, we can also get notification everyday or weekly via mail which give statistics of the sites the students have visited.

Through, web content filtering, anywhere I am in the world, I can through my mobile phone control the activities of the students on the web. I can block websites and check statistics of the sites visited by our students. I don’t have to be around to have control over what students do in the websites. ”Aside monitoring students websites activities, our IT staff also go round from time to time to see what they do.”With this parent control software in place, our students only use the web for educational materials.”

Little surprise that Olumuyiwa Yusuf, a student of Bridge House College emerged Best in Economics at the 2016 Cambridge IGCSE. Speaking with Yusuf, he said that he decided to go for A’levels and not Jamb because he was underage when he finished school cert.

He said: “Age was not on my side when I finished from secondary school. I’m 18, but when I was entering Bridge House, I was just turning 16 so my parents were pike, I was still young for university.

Asked the secret of his academic feat, he said: “Constant hardwork and reading. I think what worked for me was my mental framework. I had this push that I have to get the best and that was actually encouraged in Bridge House College. We have this push that anything lower than the best won’t work. So, everyday, I read. I kept on reading, practicing past questions, meeting teachers for explanations, getting extra work. I did it for over six months, I think that was what helped me.

On Nigeria’s educational system, he said: “Getting into public schools which some Nigerians think is better than private schools is harder, based on the number of students trying to get in but private school is easier because you move faster.

Meanwhile, Damilola Ogunlana of the same school, also emerged the Best in Business Studies at the Cambridge IGCSE. She, however said that it was a collective effort that earn her the success. She said: “I had great teachers. Amazing people taught me and I had friends to help when I didn’t understand anything. We had a cordial relationship.”’

