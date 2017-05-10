How Buhari Insulted Osinbajo Before Leaving For London – FFK

MyNaijaInfo.com

FFK Blasts Buhari For ‘Insulting’ Osinbajo. Nigerian Ex Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has made claims that ‘sick’ President Muhammadu Buhari referring to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a “co-ordinator” and not Acting President while leaving the country on a medical trip is ‘dangerous and insulting’. Ailing Buhari flew out of the country on Sunday night, …

The post How Buhari Insulted Osinbajo Before Leaving For London – FFK appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

