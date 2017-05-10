Pages Navigation Menu

How Buhari Insulted Osinbajo Before Leaving For London – FFK

FFK Blasts Buhari For ‘Insulting’ Osinbajo. Nigerian Ex Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has made claims that ‘sick’ President Muhammadu Buhari referring to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a “co-ordinator” and not Acting President while leaving the country on a medical trip is ‘dangerous and insulting’. Ailing Buhari flew out of the country on Sunday night, …

