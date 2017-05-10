Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Chinese man attempted to stab me in Lagos – Ubi Franklin

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin, has narrated how he almost got killed by a Chinese man at Lifemate Furniture located at Palms, Lekki-Lagos. According to him, he had gone to make some complaints at the store about a previous purchase when the incident happened. “Earlier today I was at LIFEMATE furniture show room at the […]

How Chinese man attempted to stab me in Lagos – Ubi Franklin

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.