How corps member was killed in Abuja hours before passing-out — NYSC
The NYSC says the victim was killed in the Wuse area of Abuja where she went clubbing.
The post How corps member was killed in Abuja hours before passing-out — NYSC appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!