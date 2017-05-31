How Diezani Disbursed $115m To Abubakar Suleiman, Dele Belgore, Others – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
How Diezani Disbursed $115m To Abubakar Suleiman, Dele Belgore, Others
SaharaReporters.com
Mr. Belgore and Mr. Suleiman are standing trial on a five-count charge for conspiring to take possession of N450 million, “which they reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act.” …
Allison-Madueke Laundered $115m Through 3 Oil Companies, Others, Says EFCC's Witness
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!