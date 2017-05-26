Pages Navigation Menu

How Dino Melaye connived with Senate Press Corps to shut out online media from press briefing

Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial district has specifically ordered that online platforms covering Senate plenary would no longer participate in his press briefings. This was manifested on Friday, when he held a press briefing at his residence located at Mississippi, Maitama district in Abuja, but strictly inviting only the print and electronic […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

