Nigeria news

How Drunk Security Officer Disgraced and Humiliated by Residents (Photo+Video)

Posted on May 19, 2017

A drunk unidentified security officer disgraced himself while on active duty.

According to eyewitnesses, the security officer was so drunk that he couldn’t even stand on his feet as residents humiliated him by pouring him buckets of water to bring him back to his senses.


The shameless officer who rather than being disappointed in himself, was heard cursing out the residents shouting “Woe unto you”.

Where the incident happened was not ascertained as at the time of filing this report, but many social media users who have watched the video have described the officers drunkenness as an embarrassment to the Force.

Watch the video below;

