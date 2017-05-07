How education can transform society – Experts

Speakers and participants at the just concluded education convention organised by Meadow Hall Foundation, a subsidiary of Meadow Hall Group, recently listed several issues confronting the education system in Nigeria and how to resolve them. They stressed that only education could transform the society if the focus was more on human capital development and value system, urging stakeholders in the sector to come together to influence policy on quality education at all levels.

The two-day convention which was held in Lagos with the theme: “Transforming our society through education,” provided an opportunity for stakeholders and participants to gain perspectives on issues and mentorship programs. At the end, recommendations were made on how to use education to transform society, enhance service delivery and promote professional development.

In a statement, Head, Meadow Hall Foundation, Mrs. Kemi Adewoye, said: “Meadow Hall Foundation’s passion for teachers and quality education led to the initiation of this education convention, which brought educational stakeholders such as teachers, head teachers, school owners, parents and community leaders, government officials and policy makers to discuss ways to advance our society through education.”

Speakers at the convention include former Minister of Education and Vice President of the World Bank, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili; CEO, Gemstone Group, Mr. Fela Durotoye; Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Education, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh.

