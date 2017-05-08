How Emmanuel Macron’s parents discovered their son was dating his 40-year-old teacher – Irish Independent
|
Irish Independent
|
How Emmanuel Macron's parents discovered their son was dating his 40-year-old teacher
Irish Independent
A new biography of French President Emmanuel Macron has revealed his parents shock when they discovered their 16-year-old son was having an affair with his married teacher. Much has been made of the fact that centrist Mr Macron is married to Brigitte …
'Bibi' and 'Manu' Macron: The unorthodox new power couple
How DOES Macron's wife Brigitte Trogneux defy her age?
French election 2017: Meet Brigitte Macron, the new first lady
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!