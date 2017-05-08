Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Emmanuel Macron’s parents discovered their son was dating his 40-year-old teacher – Irish Independent

Posted on May 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Irish Independent

How Emmanuel Macron's parents discovered their son was dating his 40-year-old teacher
Irish Independent
A new biography of French President Emmanuel Macron has revealed his parents shock when they discovered their 16-year-old son was having an affair with his married teacher. Much has been made of the fact that centrist Mr Macron is married to Brigitte …
'Bibi' and 'Manu' Macron: The unorthodox new power coupleChannel NewsAsia
How DOES Macron's wife Brigitte Trogneux defy her age?Daily Mail
French election 2017: Meet Brigitte Macron, the new first ladyBBC News

all 109 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.