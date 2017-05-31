How ‘Evil’ Pervert Lured 4 & 7-year-old Girls With Bobo Drinks and Defiled Them (Photo)

A 42-year old man, Aminu Umar has been arrested and charged before a Lagos court for allegedly defiling his neighbours two under-aged girls, 4, 7 at the same time on several occasions in his apartment with Bobo drinks.

According to P.M.Express, the incident happened at 5 Salako street in Oko- Oba area in the suburb of Lagos where both the suspect and victims parents reside.

Police sources said the Kano state-born Umah who is a butcher usually return early to their house after he finished killing cows at abattoir.

While he was at home, he would lured the victims into his apartments with Bobo drinks when their parents were not around and defiled them.

This has been going on without the victims informing their parents until the recent assault on the victims, which was exposed when the mother of the 7-year old victim took her to the bathroom to bath her.

It was gathered that when the mother attempted to wash her private, she started crying and complained that the private was paining her since Umah put his joystick inside it.

According the 7-year old victim, “Umah lured us into his room and gave us Bobo thereafter, he removed his clothes and our pants and clothes too and carried us to his bed where he will be putting his joystick into our v*gina”.

When the mothers checked the victims private, there was bruises showing it was really tampered, the matter was reported to the Police and Umah was arrested and charged to court.

She pleaded not guilty and informed the court that his wife was not living with him.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs Davis Abegunde granted him bail in the sum of N1m with two sureties in like sum.

Umah was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.

The matter was adjourned till 26 June 2017.