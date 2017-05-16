Pages Navigation Menu

How Fabregas foiled Watford in Chelsea title party

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Sports


Vanguard

How Fabregas foiled Watford in Chelsea title party
Vanguard
Substitute Cesc Fabregas scored an 88th-minute winner as new Premier League champions Chelsea edged Watford 4-3 in a richly entertaining game at Stamford Bridge on Monday. Cesc Fabregas John Terry, who will leave Chelsea at the end of the season …
