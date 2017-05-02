How FBI Translator ‘Secretly’ Married ISIS Recruiter She Was Meant To Be Investigating

There are very strong indications that a translator for the FBI with a top-secret security clearance traveled to Syria in 2014 and secretly married a key ISIS operative (a recruiter), she had been assigned to investigate.

According to CNN, the recruiter in question is Denis Cuspert, and before joining ISIS, he was a German rapper that went by the name “Deso Dogg.” While in Syria, he’s now known as Abu Talha al-Almani, a star of the terror group’s propaganda arm.

Following records from a federal court, the rogue employee, Daniela Greene, lied to the FBI about where she was going and then warned her new jihadi bridegroom he was under investigation.

The FBI translator who went rogue and married an ISIS terrorist https://t.co/nn23oUr58n @DrewGriffinCNN has more https://t.co/VaqfuUxOo9 — CNN (@CNN) May 2, 2017

It is understood that Greene’s story was ordered to be kept secret by a US judge, but was revealed for the first time on Monday after federal court records were unsealed.

Within weeks of marrying Cuspert, Greene, 38, seemed to realize she had made a terrible mistake. She fled back to the US, where she was immediately arrested and agreed to cooperate with authorities.

She pleaded guilty to making false statements involving international terrorism and was sentenced to two years in federal prison. She was released in August last year.

Since joining ISIS around 2013, Cuspert has appeared in a number of recruitment videos.

CNN reported that he’s appeared in recordings “praising Osama bin Laden in a song, threatening former President Barack Obama with a throat-cutting gesture … and holding a freshly severed human head.”

In February 2015, the US government labelled him a specially designated global terrorist.

The FBI, in a statement to CNN, said as a result of Greene’s case it “took several steps in a variety of areas to identify and reduce security vulnerabilities. The FBI continues to strengthen protective measures in carrying out its vital work.” The FBI did not identify what steps were taken and declined further comment. “It’s a stunning embarrassment for the FBI, no doubt about it,” said John Kirby, a former State Department official. He said he suspects Greene’s entry into Syria required the approval of top ISIS leaders

