How Female UNIBEN Student Allegedly Stabs Roommate and Leaves Her to Die (Photo)

A female student of the University of Benin in Edo State, identified as Becky allegedly stabbed her roommate, Heritage on the head and then left her to die.

According to reports, the shocking incident happened after a misunderstanding while the victim is currently in the hospital battling for her life.

According to Tushspot who shared the message on Instagram:

“This photo is of two undergraduate students of University of Benin in the Ekewan campus of the University. Becky is said to have stabbed Heritage in the head and Heritage is at the moment battling for her life.

“While some say it is over a boy, others say it is over a wrapper. Please say a prayer for Heritage!” See other students comment belo: