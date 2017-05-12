How Final Year Female University Student Allegedly Brutalized for not Agreeing to Date a Guy
A 400 level female student of Kwara State University was assaulted and brutalized by a young man identified as Omobolaji Ogundepo popularly known as Bolojay, who apparently, is also a final year student in the same University.
It was gathered that a friend of Omobolaji named Idrees Sanusi asked the lady out, but she declined, then Omobolaji who had nothing to do with the whole “thing” confronted her, and battered her for not agreeing to date his Friend, Idrees.
According to OgasHub who exclusively reported the story, the victim, Identified as Mariam, said she reported to the school’s authority, but nothing was done to salvage the situation, as it is said that Omobolaji has some kind of influence in the school.
Mariam has been querying Idrees for the whereabout of his friend, Omobolaji, but he claims he doesn’t know his whereabout.
The incident happened on Monday, 8th of this Month, May, 2017.
The post How Final Year Female University Student Allegedly Brutalized for not Agreeing to Date a Guy appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!