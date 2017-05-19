How former Nigerian military chiefs stole $15billion – Report

Former Nigerian military chiefs stole as much as $15 billion through fraudulent arms procurement deals. This is contained in a report tagged; “Weaponising Transparency: Defence Procurement Reform as a Counterterrorism Strategy in Nigeria”. It revealed that huge sums equivalent to half of Nigeria’s foreign currency reserves were stolen. The 19-page report by the Civil Society […]

How former Nigerian military chiefs stole $15billion – Report

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

