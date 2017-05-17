How former PDP chairman, Hobobo was killed in Bayelsa – Police

Police in Bayelsa said suspected assassins on Wednesday killed a former acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ‎in Bayelsa, Mr Pamo Hobobo. The Spokesman of the Police Command in the state, Mr Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) “‎One Pamo Christopher Hobobo of PDP Road, Yenagoa, was […]

How former PDP chairman, Hobobo was killed in Bayelsa – Police

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

