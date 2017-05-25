How Herbalist Deceived US-based Cab Driver and Duped Him of N4million (Photo)

A United States-based cab driver, Mr. Kazeem Adebayo Omoniyi, has narrated how a suspected fraudster, Mr. Abiodun David, posing as a herbalist, duped him of N4million.

According to Omoniyi, he fell for David’s ruse after the suspect mentioned things were not working out well for him and he had been expecting something which was yet to materialise. The incident happened when he came to Nigeria for a brief visit.

Omoniyi narrated how that he had earlier sold a land to a GSM service provider company, but the company was yet to make payment. So when David mentioned that Omoniyi had been hoping to get something that seemed impossible, his mind raced to the unfinished business with the network provider company. David told him that if he wanted that pending problem to be sorted out, he would help him with a charm for “favour and progress”. The police recovered a live tortoise from David.

Narrating his experience via phone, Omoniyi said that when he told David that his charms were not working and that he wasn’t going to pay any more money, the man started threatening him.

“He first told me to get different naira denominations and give to a beggar.

He said I should give the money to a beggar that would approach for alms. It was difficult to get any beggar to come to me. I had to hire motorcycle to take to different places before I got to where I stood and a beggar walked up to me. So far, he has collected N4 million from me,” Omoniyi said.

David, however, insisted that Omoniyi was lying. According to him, the total money he collected from the victim was just N380,000. The Zone 2 Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPRO), SP Dolapo Badmos, said police embarked on investigation after receiving complaint from the victim.

She said: “According to his story, the scam started when he came to Nigeria.

“He received a text message from an unknown phone number; the message was numbers of a recharge card. He was wondering who sent it, when his phone rang. It was the herbalist.”

The NewTelegraph