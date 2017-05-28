How Hilda Dokubo thrilled guests at Rivers golden jubilee

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

VETERAN actress, Hilda Dokubo held the audience spell bound at Hotel presidential with a dance drama at a session tagged, Treasures of Rivers at the Rivers golden jubilee celebration.

Hilda and her team kept the audience which included the Deputy governor of Rivers state, Dr Mrs Ipalibo Banigo, former Minister of Sports, Dr Tammy Danagogo and the Chairman Rivers state anniversary committee, Chief Ferdinand Anabraba among others yelling for more.

The audience erupted in applause when in one of the presentations she held a white cock with a red cloth going to find out why residents at a time were relocating from the state. The theatric manner she went about it drew a huge ovation from the gathering.

Hilda’s son, an actor also thrilled the gathering with an exhibition of hip hop dancing accompanied by his team . The night also featured special rendition on Rex Lawson.

Celebrated dance drama expert late Amatu Braide came alive that night as some of her dance steps were reenacted by dancers.

Dances were also used to tell the story of various eras in the state including the execution of Ken Sarowiwa.

