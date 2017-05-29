Pages Navigation Menu

How I attracted stolen child with N200 — 14 year old suspect

A 14-year-old Nwanne (not real name) in the custody of the Abia State Police Command has confessed that a lady she met at Alaoji near Aba, identified as Chinemerem Isaiah, gave her N200 to attract and steal a three-year-old for her. She said she met Isaiah when her father sent her on an errand at […]

