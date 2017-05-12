How I hawked “pure water” to feed my family – Buhari’s personal photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo [VIDEO]

President Muhammadu Buhari’s personal photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, has shared stories of how he hawked sachet water, also known as “pure water” at a market in Mushin area of Lagos State, just to make some money for his family. He said, “Yes I hawked pure water in Mushin, Ojuwoye market. They were calling me Bayo pure […]

How I hawked “pure water” to feed my family – Buhari’s personal photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo [VIDEO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

