How I hawked “pure water” to feed my family – Buhari’s personal photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo [VIDEO]

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari’s personal photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, has shared stories of how he hawked sachet water, also known as “pure water” at a market in Mushin area of Lagos State, just to make some money for his family. He said, “Yes I hawked pure water in Mushin, Ojuwoye market. They were calling me Bayo pure […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

