How I made it to Norway Got Talent’s semi-finals – AppyDay

Nigeria-born top contender at the ongoing Norway’s Got Talent (Norske Talente) Daniel AppyDay, has assured Nigerians that he will put up an incredible show on Friday, May 12, at the semifinals.

In a telephone chat with TS Weekend, the graduate of UNILAG calls on Nigerians to vote for him so that he can get to the finals and make Nigeria proud. He also shares his inspiring story



What were you up to before relocating to Norway?

I was a Nollywood actor. I actually started acting while I was still in the university. The first production I was part of was a soap opera, After The Storm, which aired on NTA network. After that, I miraculously got the lead role, Ogaga, in another soap opera, Royal Tears. It was Royal Tears that got me popular. I featured in many other movies before I decided to start producing. I also founded Excellency Nigeria Children’s Theatre. I love children so much. It was a theatre house where I trained children in drama and music.

What were the challenges you encountered trying to push your music in Norway?

My greatest challenge was the people around me. To them I was wasting my time and so they tried to stop me. It was very frustrating but I kept my dream alive. I knew that music will save me one day. I can boldly say that my rise today and the opportunities I have came from God and God alone, including Norway’s Got Talent.

What brand of music do you play and how acceptable is your music in Norway now.

I make more than music. For me, it is all about ideas. Therefore, I make ideas and from that, I make my music. Grow Old With You, one of my singles came from the idea that people should pay more attention to making their relationships and marriages last a lifetime. Okro Soup came from the idea that no matter what part of the globe life takes us; we will still miss a part of our home. I Love My Baby expresses the sacrifice that comes with parenting. However, my genres are dancehall and Afrobeat. Right now, my music is gaining wide acceptance in Norway. They love my beat and energy. People here want to be happy and entertained and I give them just that. They all love my happy music.



What are your plans for the prize money if you eventually win the $60,000?

I love kids a lot so my life dream is to help less privileged kids. I want to give abandoned and unwanted kids a good life. I will grow old seeing the many children I have given a life. This is my life dream, and I want to use the prize money on this project. I am calling on all Nigerians to vote for me on Friday, May 12. You can vote by going to the site www.tv2.no . And voting must be from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

Ayinke Martins, others for Duro Ikujenyo’s special concert for workers

Ex-Fela pianist and band leader, Age of Aquarius, Duro Ikujenyo has wrapped up plans to host Nigerian workers to a grand concert to mark Workers Day at popular entertainment hangout, Bogobiri House, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos today, Friday May 5 from 7pm.

Speaking, Duro said: “Today, we plan to celebrate Workers Day 2017 with a great performance and respect for millions of the dynamic work force in Nigeria, Africa and globally featuring Ayinka Martins, Jazz Soul and journalist cum Afrobeat singer, Tony Ogaga.

“We greet Nigerians for their contribution to national building. Today, our workers live under very difficult conditions of hyperinflation and corruption as salaries which could hardly cater for family needs are unpaid for months.

“Even the workers’ unions haven’t been effective. Therefore, western style capitalism, imported into the country since its amalgamation in 1914, subsequent independence in 1960, which led us into civil war, tribalism, poverty, underdevelopment has failed!

“We also greet our Pan African leaders who started this struggle. I am talking about the likes of Jomo Kenyatta, Julius Nyerere, Patrice Lumumba and Kwame Nkurumah among a host of others who founded the OAU with the slogan ‘Forward Ever and Backward Never.’

Share

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

