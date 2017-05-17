How I was forced into marriage by my parents at 19 – Actress Patience Ozokwor [VIDEO]

Nollywood veteran actress, Evangelist Patience Ozokwor, has revealed how she was forced into marriage by her parents at the age of 19. Ozokwor, fondly called ‘Mama G’ said she did not see any reason why her parents were forcing her into marriage at that age, adding that they just wanted her to get married. She […]

How I was forced into marriage by my parents at 19 – Actress Patience Ozokwor [VIDEO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

