Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

"How I Went From Being A Cleaner To A CEO of 10 Companies" – Sonnie Badu Shares Success Story

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

UK-Based Ghanaian gospel singer, Sonnie Badu has narrated how he went from grass to grace in the United Kingdom.

Sonnie shared the story of how he went from being a cleaner to a CEO of 10 companies with an honorary PHD.

The multiple award-winning Singer is also an ambassador to the United Nations.

He wrote on Instagram;

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

I have worked as a cleaner in london before. I used to clean

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.