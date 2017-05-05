"How I Went From Being A Cleaner To A CEO of 10 Companies" – Sonnie Badu Shares Success Story
UK-Based Ghanaian gospel singer, Sonnie Badu has narrated how he went from grass to grace in the United Kingdom.
Sonnie shared the story of how he went from being a cleaner to a CEO of 10 companies with an honorary PHD.
The multiple award-winning Singer is also an ambassador to the United Nations.
He wrote on Instagram;
I have worked as a cleaner in london before. I used to clean
