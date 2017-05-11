How I will reduce farmers-herdsmen clash – Hamza Al-Mustapha

Hamza Al-Mustapha, former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, on Thursday said he would reduce the violent clashes between farmers and herdsmen in Nigeria through entertainment and sports. Al-Mustapha, who was represented by Professor Emmanuel Danladi at a press briefing in Abuja, said that sustainable peace can be […]

How I will reduce farmers-herdsmen clash – Hamza Al-Mustapha

