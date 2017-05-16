How Ibrahim Babaginda sent bags of money to Buhari – John Parden

President Muhammadu Buhari’s authorized biographer, John Parden has revealed in his book how General Ibrahim Babaginda rewarded General Muhammadu Buhari after he toppled him. The allegations of money exchanging hands between Buhari and Babaginda in 1985, are contained in the book entitled: “Muhammadu Buhari: The Challenges of Leadership in Nigeria,” written by John Parden. On […]

How Ibrahim Babaginda sent bags of money to Buhari – John Parden

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

