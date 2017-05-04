How Is It Possible Nobody Died In This Plane Crash On Tuesday? [Video]

You get bumpy crash landings and then you get serious ‘everyone on board must have died’ crashes, and this one definitely falls into the latter category.

Dash cam footage captured the moment a single engine plane plunged from the sky in Washington this Tuesday, and when you see balls of flame like that you generally don’t hold much hope.

Turns out there were actually no serious injuries, with the only damage being a few cars that were close to the crash site.

Definitely one of those nine lives down, though:

I’d be buying a lottery ticket and heading to the casino if I survived that crash.

