Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

According to an event blogger Helen Ozor,she was disgraced/humiliated by actress Iyabo Ojo when she tried interviewing her at a wedding.She took to social media to share the news and wrote….. ‘MY ENCOUNTER WITH NOLLYWOOD ACTRESS IYABO OJO AT A WEDDING – EVENT BLOGGER, HELEN OZOR I remember getting an invite to attend Queen Ayo …

The post How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.