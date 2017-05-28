How Jilted Lover Hired Assassins to Kill Italy-based Nigerian Man in Edo State (Photo)

Men of the Nigerian police in Edo state have arrested two men who allegedly assassinated Omoruyi Okundolor, an Italy-based Nigerian man in Benin city, Edo.

According to information revealed by Festus Alenkhe, Senior News reporter/presenter with Edo Broadcasting Service, Benin City, the late Okundolor fondly called Uyi, was shot dead in his compound early this month.

Alenkhe wrote: “Two suspects alleged to have gruesomely assassinated an Italian based Nigerian in Benin city, Edo state Mr. Omoruyi Okundolor have been arrested by men of the Edo state police command.

“They were said to have confirmed that the female lover of the deceased who felt jilted contracted them for the killing. The suspects who said they were four that went for the killing named one Moses and power as members of their gang.

“The said female lover and the two accomplices are now at large. They claimed that the plan to assassinate Omoruyi okundolor was hatched in a drinking spot at evbuotubu in Benin city.

“An 18 year old girl was also killed by the hoodlums when they were on their way to assassinate Omoruyi on the excuse that the young girl recognise on of them who pulled the trigger. More details ahead.”