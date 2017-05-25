How Lil’ Uzi Vert Uses Fashion To Defy Hip-Hop’s Hyper-Masculinity – Konbini
|
HipHopDX
|
How Lil' Uzi Vert Uses Fashion To Defy Hip-Hop's Hyper-Masculinity
Konbini
Hip-hop music and fashion have always been synonymous: the visual and stylistic interpretations of hip-hop allowed everyone, not only those who could master turntables, rock a mic, handle a spray can or pop and lock, to be part of the culture. What you …
