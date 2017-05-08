Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Michael Jackson predicted he would be murdered – Michael Jacobshagen

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A long term friend to late king of pop, Michael Jackson, Michael Jacobshagen, has revealed how the legendary musician predicted he would be murdered in handwritten notes he gave him weeks before he died of a drugs overdose in 2009. The letters will bolster the belief of Jackson’s daughter, Paris and sister La Toya, who […]

How Michael Jackson predicted he would be murdered – Michael Jacobshagen

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.