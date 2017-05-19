How Moji Olaiya Died – House Maid Reveals

Yesterday, the Nigerian movie industry was thrown into mourning following the death of Moji Olaiya at the age of 42 years. Hundreds of colleagues and visitors throng into her Magodo residence in Lagos, in distraught looks.

She was popular for her roles in “No Pains No Gain,” “Nkan Adun” and “Agunbaniro”.

The late actress welcomed a baby in March 2017 in Canada.

Moji Olaiya’s, elder brother told NET reporters, that his sister’s departure was unexpected ”When I spoke to her a few days ago, she did not give signs of death. She never complained about anything. This is really heartbreaking ”,he said.

Speaking with the late actress housekeeper, Mrs Keji, says Moji is very close friend of her and also disclosed details of the actress’s sudden death to us.

According to her, she said the three days before she passed away; Olaiya had placed several calls from her base in Canada to complain of ‘being uncomfortable’.

‘Her baby was born premature- her EDD was for May 2017 but complications arose that necessitated that she be induced to save the baby’s life as well as hers. But since the delivery in March, her health had not been exactly perfect’.

The housekeeper further revealed to NET that around 10pm local time (3am Nigerian time) she went into a crisis.

‘Her blood pressure shot up and she got unconscious. An ambulance was called to transport her to the hospital. But her case worsened and she gave up the ghost before the could make it to the hospital.’

Mrs Keji who could not hold back tears continued,

‘Moji could not say goodbye to us, she didn’t let us hold her baby, where will her mother start from? Her death came too early, I believe this was not ordinary. This looks like a spiritual attack.’