How much water do you need?

By Ifeoluwa Abimbola

The body needs water to function. Without water, the body will be dehydrated.

Dehydration is a condition that occurs when the loss of body fluids, mostly water, exceeds water intake. Symptoms range from mild to life threatening, and the young and the elderly are especially vulnerable to dehydration.

Fact

When we lose too much water, our bodies may become dehydrated as more water is moving out of our cells and bodies than what we take in through drinking.

Signs and symptoms

The body’s initial response to dehydration are thirst to increase water intake, but according to Mayo Clinic, thirst is not always a reliable early indicator that the body needs water, as many people, particularly, older adults, don’t feel thirsty until they are already dehydrated. The signs and symptoms of dehydration vary by age.

Infants and young children

There could be dryness in the mouth and tongue, no wet diapers for three hours, no tears when crying, irritability, sunken eyes, cheeks and sunken soft spot on top of the skull.

In adults

Symptoms like dizziness, decreased urine output, fatigue, dark – coloured urine, muscle cramps, nausea and vomiting, extreme thirst, heart palpitations, inability to sweat, light headiness, and confusion.

Causes of dehydration

Dehydration occurs because there is too much water loss and not enough water intake or other causes, including diarrhea and vomiting, excessive sweating, fever, disease such as diabetes, injury to skin such as burns or mouth sores, inability to seek appropriate water and food, severe skin diseases, increased urination as result of infection.

Risk factors

Anyone can become dehydrated, but certain people are at greater risk:

Infants and children. This group are most likely to experience severe diarrhea and vomiting. Also, your children often can’t help themselves when they are thirsty, as they can’t get a drink for themselves.

In older adult, body fluids reserve becomes smaller as you age; your ability to conserve water is reduced and your thirst sense becomes less acute.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

