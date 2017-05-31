How my prayer failed me, my gang, Robbers’s spiritual leader confesses

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Spiritual leader, Abdulrazak Buhari to a gang of Armed robbers who specializes in snatching of highlanders, has confessed that his prayers failed him and his gang leading to their arrest.

Buhari, 25 years-old was paraded along side members of his gang and others by Federal Special Anti-Robbery squad, SARs at the Katsina State police command headquarters.

He said the gang usually come to him for prayers and he pray to God to grant them good luck and smooth operations.

Buhari said after two operations carried out by the gang, he was paid the sum of N50,000 saying after the first operations he was given N30,000 and the second, N20,000.

According to him, “Honestly, I’m brought because there is a gang of armed robbers I work for. They kept stolen bags of rice in my custody. I know they were thieves. They come to me to help them pray to God to grant them good luck and smooth operations. Two times now, when they come to give me goods stolen from operations, they gave me N30,000 and this time around they gave me N20,000.”

The gang were arrested after snatching highlander car from Eleme in Port Harcourt and attempt to cross the border from Jibia in Katsina state to Niger republic where they will sale the car.

