How N677.6m was diverted from Air Force account in 13 months – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday demonstrated before the Federal High Court in Lagos how a total of N677,6777,085 was allegedly diverted from the coffers of the Nigerian Air Force between March 2014 and April 2015. According to the agency, the fund was moved in several tranches into the Ecobank account of a […]

The post How N677.6m was diverted from Air Force account in 13 months – EFCC appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

