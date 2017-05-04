Pages Navigation Menu

How N677.6m was diverted from Air Force account in 13 months – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday demonstrated before the Federal High Court in Lagos how a total of N677,6777,085 was allegedly diverted from the coffers of the Nigerian Air Force between March 2014 and April 2015. According to the agency, the fund was moved in several tranches into the Ecobank account of a […]

