How Nigeria banks were duped of N2.19 billion by fraudsters in 2016 – CBN – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
How Nigeria banks were duped of N2.19 billion by fraudsters in 2016 – CBN
NAIJ.COM
The Nigerian Deposit Money Banks lost a whooping sum of N2.19 billion to fraudsters in 2016, according to a report presented by the Central Bank of Nigeria. This report was given by the CBN governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, during who presented the Nigeria …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!