How Nigeria can make quick returns from space technology — Expert

The Director, Centre for Satellite Technology Development, Dr Spencer Onuh, says Nigeria requires more communication satellites for it to make quick returns on its investments in space technology.

Onuh said in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Friday that the returns on investment in communication satellites usually takes up to 15 years.

He explained that a satellite is an artificial body placed in orbit round the earth or another planet in order to collect information and enables easy access for communication.

“The satellite has the capacity to generate income on a short term basis but not all the satellites.

“It takes three to five years to develop earth observation satellites, but to get quick returns of money from satellites, we need more communication satellites.

“All you need to do is your initial investment, the return on investment is very quick and it takes a shorter period to develop.

“You can still be reaping the income in 15 years time; we need more communication satellites for the interest of the country,”Onuh said.

The director also said that space technology in the country required entrepreneurs to promote products in the industry.

He added that space programmes had the enormous potential to create employment.

“Space is not just about satellites, satellites are the pay load that delivers space products.

“With the kind of economy we operate, we need to develop space entrepreneurship which is lacking till date.

“I am in research development agency where I have my limitations in mass production.

“In design and manufacturing, I need customers and manufacturers that can boost my own production where I’m lacking the facilities.

“It is not my business to do the marketing, it is for the entrepreneurs; I develop the products and I have the spin off.

“The images that innovators capture are enormous, a lot of people need them out there, but there is a gap between the producers and the market.

“When there are space entrepreneurs, they will market space products.

“The company marketing space products will employ one person and so on; space programme have enormous potential to create employment and reduce unemployment drastically,” he said.

The post How Nigeria can make quick returns from space technology — Expert appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

