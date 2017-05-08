Pages Navigation Menu

How Nigerian government secured release of 82 Chibok girls – Shehu Sani

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has revealed how 82 of the abducted Chibok girls were released. Sani disclosed that security agencies secured the release of the 82 Chibok girls in exchange for five persons believed to be Boko Haram prisoners. The lawmaker while speaking with Vanguard said, “The swap commanders are five, and not […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

