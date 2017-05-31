How Nigerians invested over N28.7bn, lost N11.9bn in crashed MMM – Vanguard
How Nigerians invested over N28.7bn, lost N11.9bn in crashed MMM
ABUJA—The Nigerian investing public lost N11.9 billion to the Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox, MMM, Ponzi scheme, according to the Annual Report of the Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum, NeFF, which was unveiled, in Abuja, yesterday. It indicated that Nigerians …
23 Banks Got N28.7bn Inflows from Dubious MMM Transactions
NeFF Reveals How Much Nigerians Invested, Lost to MMM in 2016
