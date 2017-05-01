How Obama made Jonathan delay anti-gay bill – David Mark

Former Senate President, David Mark, has revealed that former President, Goodluck Jonathan, delayed the National Assembly from passing the anti-gay bill, because former US President ,Barack Obama raised concerns about him seeking re-election at the time. Mark made this claim in Olusegun Adeniyi’s new book, ‘Against The Run Of Play’. “President Jonathan called me that […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

