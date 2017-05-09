How Oil Workers Abuse Underage Girls in Bayelsa Community – Monarch Cries Out

His Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV, the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom has disclosed a disturbing trend in his kingdom which is one of the major oil and gas hubs of the Gbaran/Ubie Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) multi-billion dollar plant with pipelines that run from Bayelsa to Soku/ Bonny in Rivers State. In […]

The post How Oil Workers Abuse Underage Girls in Bayelsa Community – Monarch Cries Out appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

