Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How PDP can defeat Buhari in 2019 – Ex-Yar’Adua’s aide, Adeniyi

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

How PDP can defeat Buhari in 2019 – Ex-Yar’Adua’s aide, Adeniyi

Former spokesperson to late President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Segun Adeniyi, has advised opposition parties in the country to form a coalition now if they are serious about defeating President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. Adeniyi, who is the Chairman of ThisDay Board of Editors made the observation in his recently launched book, “Against the Run of […]

How PDP can defeat Buhari in 2019 – Ex-Yar’Adua’s aide, Adeniyi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.