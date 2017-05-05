Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Prince Philip was always in Queen Elizabeth II’s corner – Herald Sun

Posted on May 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Herald Sun

How Prince Philip was always in Queen Elizabeth II's corner
Herald Sun
HE was born the prince of Greece, but taken into exile in an orange crate when he was just 18 months old. His mother spent time in a mental institution, while his father ran off with his French mistress, leaving him to be raised by his British
Farewell tour keeps retiring Prince Philip busyThe Australian
Week in review: the Duke abidesThe Press
Prince Philip's retirement has many asking 'who's royally next?'Chicago Tribune
Forward –Evening Standard –Courier Mail –NBCNews.com
all 68 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.