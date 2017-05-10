How Rashidi Ladoja allegedly bribed lawmakers with N80m to save himself from impeachment – Witness – Daily Post Nigeria
How Rashidi Ladoja allegedly bribed lawmakers with N80m to save himself from impeachment – Witness
A witness in the ongoing trial of former governor of Oyo state, Rashidi Ladoja, Waheed Atande, has revealed how the state government took a loan of N80 million to save the governor from impeachment. Atande, the first prosecution witness told the …
