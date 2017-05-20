How smartphone boom will drive Africa’s data explosion – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
How smartphone boom will drive Africa's data explosion
Naija247news
Cheap smartphones could drive a data revolution in Africa, according to the CEO of one of Africa's biggest cellphone operators. Vodacom chief executive Shameel Joosub says that the availability of low-cost handsets opens up huge markets for media and …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!