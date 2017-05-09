Pages Navigation Menu

How some abducted Chibok girls refused to be freed, chose to remain with Boko Haram – Negotiator

Posted on May 9, 2017

A legal practitioner and mediator who negotiated the release of the 82 Chibok girls, Zannah Mustapha, has revealed that some of the abducted girls opted to remain with their captors. Recall that DAILY POST had yesterday reported that 82 of the abducted school girls were released to the Federal Government.  Speaking with Reuters, Mustapha said […]

