HOW STREAMING HAS WIDENED AFRICAN MUSIC EXPOSURE

IN the past, many Nigerian artistes’ primary aim was to get to their local fans and promote the rich musical heritage of the country. Lagos was the dreamland for most musicians to be accepted. It was like a battleground for musicians and their live bands, flexing muscles through their socially conscious music. But today, the social media have made it easier for African artistes to showcase their talents to the world.

The internet has transformed Nigerian entertainment industry, giving Afrobeat more opportunity to find global audiences as artistes begin to make income from streaming. And many Nigerian artistes have started thinking beyond the Nigerian and African markets and securing international collaborations.

Even the self-acclaimed local (Ibile) rappers or home-grown musicians are now embracing the internet as a creative and enhancing workspace where they can interconnect and promote their music to widest audience. This makes African artistes gain more ground and increased recognition for their work.

“Because of the internet Africans are exposed to the rest of the world without traveling,” Nigerian Afrobeats artist, Mr Eazi, tells CNN.

Afrobeat is now urbanised, the internet has made everything well-packaged. This is an amazing time for African music.”

Fela Kuti is indisputably the exponent of Afrobeat. Born in 1938, he sang throughout the sixties and seventies with his band, Africa ’70 before it transformed to Egypt ’80. His music was more than ordinary sound; it was a movement against corruption, political injustice and social criticism to pave the way for social change and not minding the consequence. He did his best to promote Afrobeat to the world.

About 20 years ago, the dream of an aspiring singer was to get Record Label deal which usually included a rented apartment, a car, tour and promotion, video and photoshoot. Who today remembers Trybe Records, KnightHouse, Dove Records, Storm Records, Kennis Music etc again?

As the penetration of smartphone increases in Nigeria, it exposes users to streaming, downloading and different means to access music materials from anywhere with an internet connection. Consumers no longer rely on CDs, radio or cassettes to consume music.

Music lover now spend more on digital music as nearly all tracks and videos are uploaded on the internet.

In recent years, Afrobeat has beginning to attain world’s ear, as diverse international A-listers are inspired by the continent and infusing the African sound in their music.

According to reports by UK-based record company Beggars Group, 20% of its revenue comes from emerging markets. It is now licensing music for the first time in Nigeria, Uganda and Angola, according to the IFPI report.

“Emerging markets in Africa, in particular, are becoming more profitable,” says Beggars Group founder and chairman, Martin Mills in the report.

“Afrobeat is now consuming more music than ever before, and from a wider range of sources. Bits of the world that you don’t see regularly as record markets are much bigger for us in the streaming world than the download or physical world.”

And Afrobeat artists now collaborate with other famous artistes around the world. In 2011, Dapo Oyebanjo popularly known as D’banj, dropped his single, ‘Mr Endowed’ which featured Snoop Dog, a move which earned D’banj to be signed by American hip-hop icon, Kanye West. Kanye also appeared in D’banj’s 2012 ‘Oliver Twist’ video.

“At the moment, we work as best as we can with the platforms that are available to us, the power and influence of African music is becoming unavoidable,” said South African singer Lira.

“My hope is that an African pop star will win a Grammy, and occupy the number 1 position on a Billboard chart.”

And UK-based radio presenter and club DJ Abrantee Boateng told CNN that “African music has always inspired many other genres and popular artists.”

Another change agent of Afrobeat on the international scene is Wizkid. The Ojuelegba crooner was featured on Drake’s single, ‘One Dance’ which was infused with Afrobeat sounds. The single became of the hits tracks of 2016, topping the Billboard Hot 100 charts in 15 different countries, including the U.S, UK and Canada.

Wizkid has also been making waves with other international artistes such as Swiss Beatz, Future, Chris Brown, Wale, Trey Songz, French Montana, Justine Skye, Vybz Kartel, Tyga, Tinie Tempah and Skepta to mention a few. He has also headlined many international concert including just concluded One Africa Music Fest, held at the Barclays Center in New York. U.S.A.

Recently, Wizkid appeared on Channel 4 News after the release of his latest single, ‘Come Closer’, featuring hip-hop act Drake, speaking on why Afrobeat is changing the sound of America and Britain.

“I think like music is Africa, music is from Africa because right from when we didn’t even have instrument people just turn any object to drum to create music,” he said.

“What we produce now is Afro pop, it is influenced of Afrobeat music and we draw inspiration from other pop records and reggae. UK has played a big part in Afro pop getting recognition worldwide. I feel like that is still going and the US is catching up and the rest of the world.

“Music is a universal language, you don’t need to understand what someone is saying to feel or love the music. I know Afrobeat is going to bring the industry to the mainstream, is still going to contribute a lot and probably take over the world.

“Everyone have a little bit of Afro pop sound inspired, look at Drake in his last album and Alicia Keys. Everything is coming back home, Africa is really going to take over the world. Producers also draw inspiration from African sound and there’s collaboration between Afro pop artistes and international artistes that I’ve really help the world paying attention to Afrobeats.”

Other Nigerian musicians who have collaboration with International acts include: P-Square’s ‘Beautiful Onyinye’ featuring Maybach Music rapper, Rick Ross, Davido’s ‘Fans Mi’ featuring Meek Mill, ‘I Swear’ – Ice Prince feat French Montan and Akon.

Before this time, many international musicians have been attracted to Afrobeat. In 1994, Brandford Marsalis, the American jazz saxophonist sampled Fela’s ‘Beast of No Nation’ on his Buckshot Lefonque album. In 2010, Shakira released an official song for 2010 FIFA world cup, titled ‘Waka Waka’ which is heavily influenced by African music in many ways.

But the love of African music by the new generation have increased. On July 28, 2016, Mavin record songstress, Tiwa Savage signed new deal with Jay Z’s Roc Nation in the US. She joins the likes of Rihanna, J. Cole, Big Sean, Emeli Sande, Angie Martinez, DJ Khaled and Shakira as current artists signed to the entertainment company.

She confirmed the deals on her instagram page : “Signed, Sealed, Delivered”. #RocNation

Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Maleek Berry are also billed to perform at this year edition of ‘Made in America’ music tour organised by Jay Z.

If you remember, the deal’s been in the making ever since Jay Z tweeted out that his cousin, and Roc Nation director of mobile strategies, Briant “Bee-High” Biggs, had moved to Nigeria in search of new talent.

