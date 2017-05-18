How To Apply For NYSC Relocation & Redeployment

Seeking approval for relocating or redeploying at the NYSC orientation camp can be a daunting task especially for prospective corp members who don’t have genuine reasons why he/she should not serve in the state they have been posted to.

Although every youth corper has the right to request for a change of state (NYSC Redeployment Scheme / Relocation), one must have a genuine reason to be able to apply.

This article will state the reasons that the National Youth Service Corp Board will allow for redeployment and list the two ways which you can apply for relocation request and be approved easily.

Acceptable Grounds For Redeployment By The NYSC Board.

Below are the reasons that the NYSC will consider your request to redeploy to another state:

1. Marital grounds: This normally applies to only female corps members who want to move to the state where their husbands live at. A corps member who finds herself in such situation should apply in writing after the swearing-in Ceremony stating why he/she wants to be relocated.

The application letter should be addressed to the Director-General through the State Coordinator. Since you are applying on marital ground, you are to attach the following:

*. A valid marriage certificate

*. A document showing change of name in any of the National Newspapers and Affidavit

*. A letter from your husband’s workplace which will serve as an evidence that your husband is domiciled in the state you want to relocate to.

2. Health/Medical grounds: This reason are for those who have extreme or reoccurring illnesses which requires that they be monitored closely. You will need a medical report from your institution’s medical centre or from a recognized hospital. Please note that these claims on health grounds are subject to further confirmation to establish its authenticity.

3. Security grounds: While there are best states to serve as a youth corper in Nigeria, there are some states affected by the Boko Haram insurgents and they are: Borno, Adamawa, Gombe, Yobe, and other Northern states in that region. It is no news that parents and guardians won’t even allow their children go for the orientation exercise at the camp talk more of serving in such state.

How To Apply For NYSC Relocation & Redeployment (Approved Ways)

1. Applying within the camp: This is one way for the you can write you letter of redeployment is by applying for it while on camp. It is within the 21 days duration orientation course on camp that interested Corp members will have the opportunity reapply for relocation at the second week on camp.

Normally, a form will be given out to the interested corper to fill. As stated above, the corper would have to state the reason he or she to relocation, providing proof as evidence. You will also be asked to submit an application letter for redeployment together with the form.

2. Applying online after camp :It was difficult or rather an impossible task to get relocation approval after the 21 days orientation camping is over. The NYSC board has now made it possible to easily apply online for relocating even after the camp is over. You need not wait to get your approval for relocation after 3 months as you can get approved for relocation even after 2 weeks of application.

Below is How to apply for NYSC Relocation and Redeployment Online

1. Visit the [NYSC Official Website http://www.nysc.gov.ng/]

2. Sign in with your email and password (same as the ones you earlier used in registering on the portal)

3. Click on “Relocation”

4. Fill in your details appropriately into the fields provided.

You will be notified afterwards through text messages and mails about developments on your application (whether it was approved or rejected).

How to Print the Online NYSC Relocation and Redeployment Letter Easily

1. Visit the Official NYSC Portal.

2. Log in with your email ..and password.

3. Click on Manage Relocation.

4. Make a payment of #1000 (one thousand Naira only) and wait for it to redirect you after successful payment

5. Print your payment receipt which will serve as your evidence of successful payment after printing your NYSC Relocation letter online.

Make sure you make copies of the printed letter for reference during your passing out. Good luck!