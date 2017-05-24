‘How to capture informal sector into CPS net’ – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
'How to capture informal sector into CPS net'
The Nation Newspaper
Awareness and collaboration with key associations and unions are some of measures needed to bring the country's estimated 38 million workers in the informal sector into the Contributory Pension System (CPS). Others are tax incentives and guarantee, …
Insurance Expert Decries Poor Understanding of CPS By Labour Unions
